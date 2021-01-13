Companies New York is terminating contracts worth $ 17 million with Trump

The Trump Company is responsible for the operation of the Manhattan Central Park carousel, ice skates and the golf course in the Bronx.

New York the city breaks three contracts with the president Donald Trumpin with the company, the mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

The mayor accuses Trump of inciting crowds as an Epiphany, when rioters stormed the U.S. House of Congress on Washington’s Capitol Hill.

The President’s Business Empire Trump Organization is responsible for the operation of the Manhattan Central Park carousel, ice skating rinks, and the golf course in the Bronx.

Contracts with Trump’s company cost New York $ 17 million, or about $ 14 million a year, de Blasio said. news channel for MSNBC.

“The president instigated a revolution against the U.S. government that killed five people and tried to slow down the constitutional transition of power,” de Blasio said in a statement.

“The City of New York is not going to be involved in these unforgivable acts in any form.”

As an Epiphany violence erupted in the capital, Washington, and some of the rioters seized the convention hall. Five people died in the riots.

Several have been arrested and prosecuted since the Capitol events.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives began to deal president Donald Trumpin official prosecution for inciting rebellion. Prior to the attack on the Congress House, Trump gave a speech to his supporters in which he was interpreted to have incited his supporters.

New York the mayor’s office says it can take “several months” to cancel golf course contracts, while other contracts can be terminated in an estimated 25-30 days.

Since the Capitol Hill riot, many partners have turned their backs on the president. Among other things, the major golf tournament PGA Championship was moved away From a field owned by Trump in New Jersey.

Tuesday The New York Times Deutsche Bank no longer cooperates with Trump or its companies.

The German bank is Trump’s largest lender. The bank has granted the president loans worth more than $ 300 million that will mature in the next few years.

Signature Bank, also aimed at millionaires, has also announced the closure of Trump’s two personal bank accounts with the president holding deposits of about $ 5 million.