Companies New guidance from Marimekko – the share would shoot up 9 percent

Textile company Marimekko announced on Friday morning that the company will return the financial guidelines for 2020.

The company expects net sales to be lower than in the previous year and comparable operating profit to be approximately at or below the previous year’s level, the company’s press release states.

Marimekko had not previously given any instructions for this year and the company was only able to give it now.

In the market, the business was interpreted more positively than feared. Marimekko’s share rose 9 percent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Friday.

The return of guidance occurred earlier than analysts expected and was better than expected.

Semi-annual report In connection with August 13, the company said that the coronavirus pandemic will have a significant negative impact on Marimekko’s net sales and profitability this year, but was still unable to provide an accurate assessment of the impact on business.

During January – June, Marimekko’s net sales decreased by 14 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to EUR 48.2 million.

During the first half of the year, Marimekko made an operating profit of EUR 3.9 million, compared to an operating profit of 6.3 million last year.

Although there is still a lot of uncertainty about the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Marimekko can now better assess the impact of the pandemic on its business and issue the following financial guidance for 2020, the company is told.

Marimekko says that the improved outlook is mainly due to the better-than-expected development of Finnish retail sales in the summer, the improved outlook for wholesale sales towards the end of the year and higher fixed cost savings towards the end of the year than previously estimated.

However, the company’s outlook for the current year is subject to significant uncertainties.

The outlook for retail sales will be significantly affected by how customer numbers in stores develop towards the end of the year and whether the coronavirus will become new, significant waves of infection in the autumn, which may require temporary closures of own stores.

In addition, according to Marimekko, a coronavirus pandemic may have an impact on the reliability of the company’s value chain.