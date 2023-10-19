Thursday, October 19, 2023
Companies | Netflix increased its number of subscribers beyond expectations

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
The company has succeeded in increasing both its turnover and profit.

Streaming service Netflix managed to increase its number of subscribers during the previous three months, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The number of subscribers increased by almost nine million in July-September and is now more than 247 million.

At the same time, the company has combined advertisements with the cheapest subscriptions and cut off the possibility for subscribers to share their IDs for others to use.

In the third quarter of the year, the company’s turnover was about 8.5 billion dollars (about 8.1 billion euros) and the result was about 1.7 billion dollars (about 1.6 billion euros). Both showed an increase compared to a year ago.

After the earnings announcement, Netflix’s stock was up 12 percent on the secondary market.

