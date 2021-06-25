According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of South Australia, companies neglecting the mental health of their employees increases the rate of depression among these workers by 300 percent.

The researchers found that a large number of companies do not appreciate the hard work of employees and impose exaggerated tasks on them, which puts workers at a higher risk of depression.

The study’s lead author, Amy Zado, said: “The decline in mental health in the workplace can be traced back to poor management practices, priorities and values ​​applied, coupled with the many work demands and low resources available.”

“Evidence shows that companies that fail to reward or recognize their employees for hard work, place unreasonable demands on workers, and do not give them autonomy, put their employees at risk of depression,” Zadou added.

The researchers also noted that burnout and bullying in the workplace are linked, and that “bullying” also affects the mental health of employees.

It is worth noting that an estimated 300 million people worldwide suffer from depression, with only 36.9 percent receiving treatment.