Companies Nationwide cartel suspicion revealed in property management killed: Tero Heikkilä fired from Granlund Property management

Heikkilä led the Property Management Association in 2004–2018. According to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV), the Property Management Association has been involved in the industry’s price cartel in 2014–2017. In addition to the association, the suspected cartel concerns six hosting companies. Granlund Hosting is not among these companies.

Heikkilä was also terminated from the Property Management Association at the end of 2018. Hosting Association has denied an infringement of competition law and considers the KKV’s interpretation to be incorrect. In its statement, the association stated that the matter is still in the investigation stage and the final decision will be made by the Market Court.

Last week, KKV announced its report that a nationwide price cartel in the property management industry will join the Property Management Association. KKV has imposed a total of EUR 22 million in penalty payments on the suspects.

According to KKV’s reports, in 2014 the Management Association and the companies belonging to its board agreed on harmonization of pricing and price increases for property management services. The intention was to increase the price level of hosting nationwide.

“In this case, the companies have worked together systematically to raise their prices and influence the price level of the entire industry. In the property management industry, the higher prices are ultimately paid by the residents of housing associations, ”KKV’s CEO Kirsi Leivo said a week ago.

In practice, this has been the case, for example, with agreed price recommendations and the fact that companies have agreed among themselves to increase the share of separately chargeable services outside the fixed monthly charge for management services. This goal was also recorded in the strategy of the Management Association.

Granlund has been appointed Managing Director of Property Management Matti Nieminen, who previously served as the company’s director of hosting and technology.

