Companies | Musk is planning to move his companies out of California due to legislation on gender minorities

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to move the headquarters of its own space company SpaceX and messaging service X from the state of California to Texas.

Musk bases his decision on California state law, which prevents schools from forcing their teachers to notify students’ parents of possible changes in a student’s gender identity.

Musk says the law signed by the governor on Monday was the last straw. The billionaire claims this and other laws before it attack families and businesses.

Musk has already moved the car manufacturer Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas.