Wednesday, July 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Companies | Musk is planning to move his companies out of California due to legislation on gender minorities

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Companies | Musk is planning to move his companies out of California due to legislation on gender minorities
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Musk has already moved the car manufacturer Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas.

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to move the headquarters of its own space company SpaceX and messaging service X from the state of California to Texas.

Musk bases his decision on California state law, which prevents schools from forcing their teachers to notify students’ parents of possible changes in a student’s gender identity.

Musk says the law signed by the governor on Monday was the last straw. The billionaire claims this and other laws before it attack families and businesses.

Musk has already moved the car manufacturer Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas.

#Companies #Musk #planning #move #companies #California #due #legislation #gender #minorities

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]