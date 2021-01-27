Companies Microsoft made a strong profit with cloud services and console games

The company’s net sales increased by 17 percent towards the end of the year and amounted to approximately EUR 35 billion. Sales of console games increased by as much as 40 percent from the previous year.

Technology company Microsoft’s business continues on a strong growth path.

Late Tuesday night, the company announced its result for the rest of the year, which was clearly profitable: net sales in October – December increased by 17 percent from the previous year and amounted to approximately EUR 35 billion.

The company made an operating profit of approximately EUR 12.7 billion, which was 33 percent more than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company’s share price strengthened by 4% in the post-trade transaction on Tuesday. Over the past year, the share price has risen by more than 40 percent.

Microsoft business is characterized by versatility. The traditional operating system and software manufacturer has become a multidisciplinary technology company that makes a profit with, for example, cloud services for businesses and console games sold digitally to consumers.

Now the company seems to have benefited substantially from the change in working life and the consumer market caused by the corona pandemic.

Cloud service Azure’s sales increased by 48 per cent in July – September and by 50 per cent in October – December from the corresponding period of the previous year. It also became a more important source of revenue for the company towards the end of the year than license fees for Windows operating systems, says The Wall Street Journal.

Managing director Satya Nadella In addition to developing cloud services, has favored investments in console and computer games, as well as the company’s Xbox consoles.

It was visible towards the end of the year: sales of console-related services increased by 40 percent, and overall the gaming business grew by 51 percent. Development was accelerated by the release of two new Xbox consoles in November.

Sales of the company’s laptops also increased by a dozen percent. As a whole, the gaming and computer business brought EUR 12.4 billion into the company’s cash flow towards the end of the year, which slightly exceeded the turnover of cloud services.

Microsoft seems to have gained a strong foothold in a number of key markets for its business. With Sony competing in the console market having difficulty selling its own Playstation 5 console, Microsoft has taken over the industry.

In cloud services, the company is now the second largest player after Amazon. On the other hand, the increase in teleworking has contributed to the high demand for various communication and collaboration platforms, which has also increased competition in the sector.

Software giant Salesforce said in December to buy the Slack service used by many companies for more than € 20 billion. The service is a strong competitor to Microsoft Teams, for example.

However, Microsoft is doing well as a whole: the company’s revenue has grown for five years in a row. In 2020, its turnover was almost 123 billion euros.