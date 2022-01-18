Companies Microsoft buys gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the software company’s largest acquisition ever

For Microsoft, the deal marks a change of direction for entertainment and gaming.

Microsoft buy gaming company Activision Blizzard for nearly $ 70 billion. This is the software company’s largest acquisition ever.

Activision Blizzard’s best-known products include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush and Overwatch.

For Microsoft, the deal marks a shift in the direction of entertainment and gaming, as the company’s products have focused on work and business software.

The price of Activision Blizzard has been declining in recent months. The company has been shaken by revelations of sexual harassment, which has led the state of California to sue for occupational safety deficiencies.