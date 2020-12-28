No Result
Companies Metso-Outotec sells its aluminum business to France

Bhavi Mandalia
December 28, 2020
Approximately 120 Metso-Outotec employees will move to Reeli in connection with the confirmation of the transaction during the first quarter of 2021.

Metso-Outotec has signed an agreement to sell its aluminum business to the French company Reel International. Approximately 120 Metso-Outotec employees will move to Reeli in connection with the confirmation of the transaction during the first quarter of 2021.

“I am very pleased that alumiiniteknologiamme and its top experts have access to good new home Reel International. Business development continues there for the benefit of international aluminum customers, ”says Metso-Outotec’s President and CEO Jari Ålgars in the bulletin.

The business to be sold includes facilities and equipment related to the manufacture and finishing of raw anodes for aluminum smelters, as well as certain foundry technologies and related services.

The plan to sell that business was announced a year ago.

