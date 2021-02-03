Companies Metso Outotec begins negotiations on operations in Sweden – a total of 80 employees are at risk

The reductions mainly concern the Minerals, Metals and Services businesses.

Capercaillie Outotec is reducing the number of its employees in Sweden. According to the company’s press release, the reduction requirement applies to approximately 80 employees.

The reductions mainly concern the Minerals, Metals and Services businesses in Skellefteå and Sala.

The company says it has invited local unions to negotiate the restructuring and downsizing of its operations in Sweden.

Metso Outotec is a Finnish listed company created by the merger of Outotec and Metso Minerals last year. It operates in the mining, metal, and crushing industries.

Metso Outotec is headquartered in Helsinki. The company has more than 15,000 employees in more than 50 countries.