Companies Metsähallitus starts co-operation negotiations in its administration – 15 jobs at stake

Metsähallitus to start co-operation negotiations in the administration of the Nature Services and Wilderness Services areas of responsibility. The negotiations cover a total of 77 people and may lead to reductions of up to 15 people. In addition, changes can be made to job descriptions, job roles, or responsibilities.

The aim of the co-operation negotiations is to support Metsähallitus’ renewed strategy and to continue the development that has already begun.

“The reform is also intended to develop joint service production for public administration tasks and customer relationship management,” says the CFO. Jukka Bisi in the bulletin.

Metsähallitus is a state-owned enterprise that manages one third of Finland’s land and water areas. It employs a total of 1,200 people.