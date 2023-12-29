Companies | Media group Ilkka is giving up its last printing services

Punamusta oy has bought the business of I-Print oy, which offers printing services.

Media group Ilkka says that he will completely give up his printing business. The group says it has sold the business of I-Print oy, which specializes in printing services, to the printing house Punamusta oy for a purchase price of around half a million euros.

Punamusta oy is part of the media group Punamusta Media. It has offices in Joensuu, Forssa, Tampere and Vantaa, among others.

The printing business will be transferred to a new owner at the beginning of January. At the same time, 24 employees of I-Print will transfer to Punamusta.

Ilkka Group publishes, among other things, the provincial newspaper Ilkka-Pohjalaina and five different local newspapers.

The group gave up newspaper printing as early as 2021, and the group's magazines have since been printed at Botnia Print's press in Kokkola. The group's subsidiary I-Print has since focused on sheet printing and special printing services.

In 2022, the external turnover of Ilkka Group's printing operations was approximately EUR 3.4 million and the operating loss was approximately EUR 0.3 million.