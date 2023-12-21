Companies | Media giants Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global possibly merging

According to media reports, the discussions are at an early stage, and no agreement may be reached.

Media companies Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global may merge, US media reports Axios and Financial Times.

The companies are having early-stage discussions about a possible merger, the media reports.

Warner Bros. Discovery owns, among other things, the streaming service HBO Max and the news media CNN. The media company Paramount has activities in the film and television industries, for example, and the company owns, for example, the CBS news channel.

CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav met the CEO of Paramount By Bob Bakish on Tuesday to discuss a possible merger, Axios media reports.

The discussions are at an early stage, and an agreement may not be reached, FT's sources say. According to one source, it is more about an expression of interest than, for example, an offer.

Agreement could bring together two major Hollywood studios. According to Axios, there has been discussion about ways in which the companies could complement each other. For example, the companies' streaming services could merge and better respond to the competition against streaming giants such as Netflix and the Disney+ service.

Both Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are in a “streaming war” against companies like Netflix, FT writes. Recently, many traditional media companies in the US have invested in streaming services. According to FT, both companies are having difficulty increasing profitability in the expensive and loss-making struggle against other streaming services.

According to Axios, heavily indebted Paramount is under a lot of pressure to find a strategic partner or buyer.

The Warner Media unit owned by the American telecommunications company AT&T and Discovery merged last year to form Warner Bros Discovery, the BBC reports.

the BBC and according to Axion, news of discussions between the companies may portend mergers between companies and units.