Companies McDonald’s grew and established new restaurants during the Crown Year

The chain’s restaurant sales increased by 6.3 per cent from the previous year.

Fast food chain McDonald’s grew in Finland during the corona year.

According to McDonald’s, the company’s total taxable sales increased 6.3 percent last year from the previous year. Sales totaled EUR 218.7 million.

Managing Director of McDonald’s Finland Olli Johansson says it is very pleased with the development in a situation where the fast food market as a whole shrank in the interest year. Last year, the chain opened three new restaurants in Finland, and the goal this year is to open five new restaurants.

“In the spring, the corona pandemic hit our sales, but we were able to adapt very well to the changes it caused,” Johansson says in a press release.

McDonald’s has 66 restaurants in Finland, while the Hesburger chain has 279 restaurants in Finland.