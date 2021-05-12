Companies Marimekko raised its assessment of the full-year earnings trend, with success at the beginning of the year

According to Marimekko, with the success of the first quarter, the sales outlook for the full year has improved.

Finn fashion company Marimekko raises its estimate of this year’s comparable operating profit. According to Marimekko, the reason for the brighter outlook is a very strong first quarter, which has improved the sales outlook for the full year.

The company now estimates that the Group’s comparable operating profit margin this year will be approximately at the previous year’s level or higher. Last year, it was 16.3 percent.

In its previous financial statement bulletin published in February, Marimekko estimates that its net sales will grow this year from last year and that the comparable operating profit margin will be at the level of about 15 percent.

Marimekko maintains its assessment of the development of net sales unchanged. Last year, the company generated sales of EUR 123.6 million.

Marimekko will officially announce its January-March figures next Thursday.