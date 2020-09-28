Companies Marimekko pained back from the pit of the corona crisis – This is how the Finnish company succeeded in what competitors in the world dream of

The keys to Marimekko’s survival have already been good mood, reaction and a change in the range, says the analyst.

Fashion store has been one of the worst victims of the coronavirus crisis. The stores that have been closed have already been opened, but the results of many companies this year are still a big question mark.

However, Marimekko would seem to be doing exceptionally well. Its share price is now at the same readings as at the beginning of the year.

The new guidelines published by Marimekko last week were particularly good. The company expects net sales to be lower than in the previous year and comparable operating profit to be approximately at or below the previous year’s level.

Many investors read this as a near-positive earnings warning, as last year was the best in the company’s history. In 2019, Marimekko made an operating profit of EUR 17.1 million.

“It’s a pretty weird and great trick that in a crisis like this, the company is able to make an almost record profit,” says Inderes analyst Petri Kajaani, who follows Marimekko to work.

Investors agreed. Marimekko’s share price rose by more than nine percent in one day.

Breeze is exceptional when compared to other international fashion stores.

For example, the sales of the Swedish clothing giant Hennes & Mauritz decreased by 23% throughout January – June compared to the same period last year. Sales of Inditex, a Spanish company that owns the Zara clothing chain, for example, also fell by more than 37 percent in February – July.

At Marimekko, net sales decreased by only 14 percent in January – June.

Shares in H&M and Inditex are still cheap compared to what they were at the beginning of the year before the pandemic. The courses can be used to interpret how well investors rate the future success of companies. For example, they do not describe the current sales situations of companies.

If Marimekko is compared to international, slightly higher-end fashion brands, among which its development also seems exceptional.

For example, Prada’s revenue fell 40 percent in the first half, Guess’s about 45 percent and Christian Dior’s 27 percent. Of these, only Prada’s share price has soared back to early-year readings as Guess and Dior’s shares have risen more slowly.

Why Has Marimekko done so well?

Marimekko’s comparable operating profit has grown rapidly in recent years. According to analyst Kajaani, the success of these years is one of the significant reasons for surviving intact skin.

“There is nothing you could do without that brand if the brand now had a really strong appeal among consumers. You can even talk about Marimekko reviving here in the last couple of years, ”says Kajaani.

Kajaani highlights the person elected as the company’s CEO in 2015 Tiina Alahuhta-Kaskon.

“Immediately after that, the collections have started to be much better and more interesting. The brand profile has risen again in the minds of consumers. It is no coincidence that all this has happened after Tiina has come there. ”

Along with Kajaani, Marimekko’s consumer base has expanded in recent years from women over the middle age to young people and men. For example, the company’s Kiosk collection is unisex-style, ie aimed at everyone.

Second The reason for Marimekko’s survival from the crisis has been the responsiveness of its management, says Kajaani.

In March, it seemed that the decline in turnover could only be taken up by making adjustments. When the pandemic began to close stores around the world, Marimekko launched a savings program.

“Suddenly, investments were put on ice, gas was taken out of expansion plans and marketing efforts were slightly slowed down. All stones were turned to keep wear relatively low. ”

The selection has also been changed to correspond to the crisis, Kajaani says.

Marimekko is focused on products that move easily from the shelves and have good sales margins. Correspondingly, less profitable and less well-selling goods have been reduced.

Kajaani gives an example: If, for example, a jacket has been made in five different colors in the past, it has now been possible to choose only the two most popular colors.

Marimekko’s Kiosk collection is one example of the company’s efforts to reach young women and men.­

Marimekon the brand includes everydayness, quality, playfulness and color, evaluates the postdoctoral researcher Linda Turunen From Aalto University. Turunen has studied, for example, brands, marketing and fashion.

In Turunen’s opinion, this may have helped the company survive the pandemic. People have longed for a boost in their daily lives.

The company is also not only focused on party or work attire, for example, but also casual clothes and, for example, home products are Marimekko’s core competencies.

“Marimekko colors people’s lives in their homes,” describes Turunen.

On the other hand Marimekko’s finances have also been saved by so-called license agreements, says Turunen.

One example of this is Marimekko’s cooperation collection with the clothing brand Uniqlo at the beginning of the year. However, a large part of the revenue from this agreement was already recorded in the Asia-Pacific region in 2019.

The license agreement pays Marimekko that the company may use, for example, its patterns.

“It has also diversified the fact that sales do not only take place through Marimekko’s own online store or store, but also through cash flow from licensing agreements,” says Turunen.

However, there may also be risks associated with cooperation patterns, Turunen reminds. For example, in its campaign, Eetti ry demanded that Marimekko take action in connection with the case of Uniqlo’s liability.

Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko has been Marimekko’s President and CEO since 2015.­

Even bad sounding news has been received: co-operation negotiations began in August. There are 193 people involved in these and similar activities worldwide.

However, these are probably not mass layoffs, says Kajaani.

Co-operation negotiations were justified by the growth of e-commerce. Kajaani believes that the pandemic prompted Marimekko to turn its operations to a new position, as consumption was almost completely transferred to the network in the spring.

Marimekko has been a company with a strong emphasis on stone foot shops. It does not say how much of its trade is done online, but Kajaani believes the share was in the ten percent range before the pandemic.

According to his estimates, the relative share of e-commerce in sales will increase significantly in the coming years.

Marimekko aims to save a total of approximately EUR 1.5 million in annual savings. Negotiations do not apply to people in retail stores, for example.