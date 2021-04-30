Companies Magazine: Intel wants € 8 billion in public support for a European chip factory

Intel is planning a plant in Europe. According to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, the plant needs billions in subsidies to be competitive.

American processor giant Intel wants € 8 billion in public support for a semiconductor plant to be built in Europe, says Politico Europe magazine.

Intel’s CEO said about the amount of support Pat Gelsinger in a magazine interview. Gelsinger said public support is needed to make semiconductor manufacturing competitive in the U.S. and Europe compared to Asia.

According to the news agency Reuters, Gelsinger has met the German Minister of Economy on his trip to Europe Peter Altmaierin and the EU Commissioner Thierry Bretonin.

Gelsinger negotiated an EU semiconductor strategy with Breton on Friday. The Commission aims to double the EU’s share of world semiconductor production to 20% within the next ten years.

Intel has said it plans to invest $ 20 billion (about € 16 billion) in the United States, and the company has also been looking for a factory site in Europe.

Gelsinger estimates to Politico that a suitable location for the plant would be in Germany. According to him, Germany is a good candidate because it is in the middle of Europe. The Benelux countries are also alternatives to the location of the plant.