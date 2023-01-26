Companies | Luxury does its business, Louis Vuitton’s sales exceeded a record 20 billion euros last year

Europe’s most valuable company, LVMH, controlled by Bernard Arnault’s family, believes that the good sales momentum will continue.

French sales of the luxury giant LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) showed strong growth at the end of the year, as customers in Europe and the United States rushed to shop.

LVMH said that the sales of its brands increased by nine percent in October-December from the corresponding period of the previous year to 22.7 billion euros. Analysts had expected seven percent growth.

The growth figures for the end of the year were significantly slower than in January–September 2022, when LVMH’s sales rose by 20 percent. According to the company, sales slumped especially in China due to the large number of corona infections.

The company’s CFO by Jean-Jacques Guiony according to China, the pandemic “spread like wildfire” in December after the relaxation of travel restrictions, which caused difficulties in the distribution network and stores.

“Everyone was simply sick,” Guiony said at the company’s results conference.

According to Guiony, after the turn of the year, the situation in China has improved considerably.

In all The LVMH group includes more than 75 brands, including fashion brands Louis Vuitton Kenzo, Fendi and Givenchy, and alcohol brands Moët & Chandon, Hennessy and Belvedere.

LVMH does not disclose the sales figures of its individual brands separately. However, it revealed that sales of the company’s biggest brand, Louis Vuitton, known for its handbags, grew to more than 20 billion euros last year for the first time.

Head of the brand house Bernard Arnault has become the richest man in the world as LVMH’s stock rises. LVMH’s market value has grown to more than 400 billion euros, which makes it the most valuable company in Europe.

Read more: The luxury giant grinds its management, billionaire Bernard Arnault’s children have taken up management positions

The year 2023 has started promisingly, says Arnault, according to whom it looks like “again a very good year”.

“Our products sell incredibly well, even though they are hard to find,” says Arnault.

Analysts expect the return of Chinese customers to boost LVMH’s sales this year, reports the Reuters news agency. Before the pandemic, China has been the most important operating area for luxury companies. Instead, inflation is believed to weaken the demand for luxury in Europe and the United States.