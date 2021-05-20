Companies Lego launches the first rainbow series in its history

The characters in the color of the trans and rainbow flag celebrate Pride Month.

Danish toy manufacturer Lego launches the first Lego series in its history to celebrate the sexual and gender minorities, the lgbtqia + community.

Legon’s 346-piece series, which features 11 rainbow and translucent characters, is called Everyone is Awesome. The name is a sequel to the song Everything is Awesome, which became familiar from the Lego movie.

There is also a brown and black figure reminding of the diversity of sexual and gender minorities. In addition to the characters, the ensemble includes an arched stage built of legos.

The new Lego series will go on sale in early June as National Pride Month is celebrated in the United States in June. Pride Week is celebrated in Finland at the turn of June-July.

For ten there is no actual gender defined for the characters. Lego says the characters are meant to “express individuality but remain ambiguous,” says the British newspaper The Guardian.

The exception among them is a purple figure with a showy, big wig.

Characters designed Matthew Ashton tells The Guardian that the character is “a clear tribute to all the amazing drag queens”.

Ashton originally designed the whole for his own use only.

“I moved to a new office, and I wanted to make the space more homey with something that reflects me and the lgbtqia + community,” Ashton says.

The character series also caught the attention of others working on Lego, and the toy maker eventually decided to share the new series with the world.

Lego has previously brought more subtle lgbtqia + references to its toy worlds. For example, the Trafalgar Square series has had a small rainbow flag. In addition, Lego has sold a separately purchased bridal couple, for which it has been possible to choose a same-sex couple.

The acronym Lgbtqia + refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and asexual. The plus sign describes the diversity of the set and the fact that not everyone has their own term yet.