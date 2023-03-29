Bosses access employees’ personal WhatsApp without consent; customers also report similar situations

Since it came into force, the LGPD (General Data Protection Law) seeks to provide more security to the protection of personal information. Lack of knowledge about the legislation can affect the business sector. Companies are being punished by Justice for improperly disclosing or accessing private employee and customer data.

One of the cases occurred in Mato Grosso. According to the State Labor Court released to the press, one of the bosses of a company had access to an employee’s private conversations on WhatsApp after she was fired and left the application open on the company’s computer. That would be illegal by itself.

However, the situation escalated. It turns out that the content of the conversations hinted at a possible relationship between the boss and another employee. He would have called a meeting to clarify the case and ended up exposing the personal content of his former employee. As a result, the company had to indemnify it by R$6,000.

The decision of the TRT-MG (Mato Grosso Regional Labor Court) speaks “an invasion of privacy by further exposure of private content”.

Another episode involving access to personal data took place in the Labor Court of Rio Grande do Sul. A construction company fired its employee for just cause after she identified messages critical of the company on the Whatsapp of the woman.

However, the conversations were on the girl’s private phone and were not sent during office hours. As a result, Justice annulled the just cause. The woman had access to indemnified prior notice proportional to length of service, proportional 13th salary, proportional vacation plus a third and FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) with a fine of 40%. In addition, the construction company had to pay compensation of R$ 3,000 for moral damages.

The decision of the 5th Panel of the Regional Labor Court of the 4th Region of RS speaks of “non-compliance with LGPD rules on data access in messaging applications”.

HOW TO DEAL

O Entrepreneurial Power contacted lawyers specializing in LGPD and work to explain what is and what companies can and cannot do in relation to personal information of employees or customers.

According to the lawyer Amanda Michelin, it is very common for workers not to know how the LGPD works. This is a very new legislation in Brazil.

It is worth noting that each situation varies and it is always worth contacting a law firm for questions to be answered correctly.

Can a company have access to an employee’s WhatsApp?

It depends. If it is a number linked to the corporation, yes. “The purpose of the activities that are carried out on WhatsApp [corporativo] are institutional”says Amanda Michelin.

This rule needs to be explicitly presented to members with phones. A norm for the use of corporate devices must be presented to the entire team.

Therefore, if a message of unprofessional conduct or against corporate codes is identified on a corporate device, there is a possibility of dismissal of the employee.

The situation is reversed when it comes to a personal cell phone. The company cannot access this device.

The same guidelines are used for sending messages via e-mail.

What should someone do if they are fired because the company violated the LGPD?

If the employee is unable to resolve his situation extrajudicially, the employee must question his employer in the Labor Court.

Amanda details that in many cases it is advantageous for the company to have a service channel that is more specialized in data-related issues, to prevent extreme cases from happening and fines having to be applied.

According to the specialist, if there is outsourced work in the management of leaked data from an employee, the other company is also subject to punishment.

What should a customer do if they have data leaked by a company?

At first, you need to have proof that the leak came from that company. Evidence is important for 2 reasons:

to present them to whoever let the information slip and ask for action; to make a formal complaint to the ANPD (National Data Protection Agency).

Then there is always the possibility of going to court. The lawyer responsible for the case must be specialized in the matter.

How to make a company aware of the LGPD?

The best way to avoid data issues is to make the entire team aware of the current context. “The company has to bring periodic training, it has to have a very clear employee manual”evaluates.

It is important that all members of the corporate environment know about the law, from management positions to employees. “The company needs to apply all standards related to information security and make this clear to employees”says Gisele Truzzi, lawyer specializing in Digital Law, founding partner of Truzzi Lawyers.