Companies Leading e-commerce companies in the Baltics acquire Stockmann’s Hobby Hall

The operations of the traditional company, which started in mail order, will continue in Finland as before.

E-commerce company The majority stake in Hobby Hall will be sold to European private equity firm Mid Europa Partners. The group also includes the leading e-commerce companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In addition to Hobby Hall, the Group includes Estonians Hansapost and Kaup24, Latvians 220.lv and xnet.lv and pigu.lt in Lithuania.

Hobby Hall’s business will continue in Finland as before. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of the year.

“The now-announced store will further strengthen well-known online stores in Finland and the Baltic countries, and we will thus be able to better respond to the changing behavior of consumers and the explosive growth in the use of online stores,” said Hobby Hall’s CEO. Janne Sorakivi in the bulletin.

Traditional Hobby Hall started as a mail order store as early as the early 1960s. It was previously owned by Stockmann, which sold it to the Finnish SGN Group in 2017.

Mid Europa is focused on the growth markets of Central and Eastern Europe. It has made investments in 18 countries.

“The acquisition shows that Mid Europa continues to focus on supporting well-established e-commerce pioneers in Central and Eastern Europe, such as Allegro, Poland’s largest e-commerce platform. We believe that the cooperation will accelerate investments in new innovations and the customer experience and will mark a new chapter in the development of e-commerce in Finland and the Baltic region, ”said the partner. Kerim Turkmen in the bulletin.