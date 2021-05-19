Companies Last year, the axes ran out in the middle when the garden boom rained down on Fiskars Bay. Now Nathalie Ahlström has to figure out how tools become a permanent hit.

Known for its scissors, Fiskars has a selection of twenty brands, in addition to Iittala, including British flower porcelain. According to CEO Nathalie Ahlström, Fiskars can buy more new companies from around the world. ­

In America, the plates have to be big, and in Japan, the packaging has to create a Wow effect, Nathalie Ahlström, Fiskars’ new CEO, already knows. Next, he has to figure out how to make pruning shears and shovels a permanent hit, even if the garden boom ends. There are at least three ways.

For subscribers

Annalan the manor’s orangeria is bursting with ancient geraniums, cacti and other old houseplants. The winter greenhouse is green, moist and beautiful.

CEO of Fiskars Nathalie Ahlström however, the eyes immediately hit the orange-headed scissors on the side table of the greenhouse.

“Our scissors,” he rejoices.