Companies Lapland’s tourist destinations are filling up at Easter for Finnish tourists: “Inquiries have been received, no cancellations”

Movement restrictions are hardly still in place at Easter. During the ski holidays, almost half of Lapland’s corona infections were detected by tourists.

To Lapland is also targeting a large number of Finnish tourists at Easter, as in the past corona winter during the holiday weeks. According to the tourism industry interviewees interviewed by STT, cottages and holiday apartments in Lapland, for example, are largely occupied during Easter.

“Overall, it’s really busy. We have about a thousand destinations in Lapland, of which there are only a few dozen available at Easter, ”Lomarenka’s CEO Juha-Pekka Olkkola tells BTI.

Levi and Ylläs are also told that the cottages and holiday apartments are almost full. According to travel companies, calls from the government and health authorities to avoid traveling at Easter have not translated into increased cancellations. The government also decided to propose movement restrictions, but they were unlikely to take effect for Easter.

“There have been inquiries, no cancellations,” says Olkkola.

There is still room in Lapland’s resorts, especially in hotels. There is also plenty of space in Rovaniemi.

“This is a quiet time for us, and of course it is a pity, because Lapland has a wonderful winter and great weather,” Visit Rovaniemi’s CEO Sanna Kärkkäinen says.

“Domestic growth is not visible to us. This is probably because we are not a traditional ski resort. ”

Although During the holidays, tourists in Lapland have been diagnosed with several corona infections, and the corona situation in the area has not been severely eroded as a result.

During the ski holidays, almost half of the infections diagnosed in Lapland were among tourists, says STT’s chief physician of infectious diseases in Lapland’s hospital district. Markku Broas. However, according to him, further infections came mainly from people working in the tourism industry in Levi.

“There was one bigger mass exposure, but also other separate infections. As a rule, there were no other large mass exposures, and no large chains of infection or further infections were seen elsewhere, which means that the ski holiday weeks went well, ”says Broas to STT.

In the Lapland Hospital District, the guidelines for tourism have been kept the same as before Christmas and ski holidays. Visit Levi’s CEO Yrjötapio Kivisaari trusts that the holiday in Lapland will also be safe at Easter.

“As long as you stay in your own travel bubble and start moving only healthy, move outdoors and do not go to any parties or organize any parties in the holiday rooms, it is safe to come here on holiday,” Kivisaari estimates.