Companies Koskenkorva and Jaloviina are getting a new home: The Norwegian authorities also approved the birth of the Nordic liquor giant

The Finnish and Swedish competition authorities have already approved the conditional sale of alcoholic beverage companies.

Norwegian the competition authority has conditionally approved the merger of the alcoholic beverage companies Altia and the Norwegian Arcus, says Altia.

Altia and Arcus now have all the necessary permits from the competition authorities for the merger.

The Norwegian competition authority requires that Altia’s aquavit brand Skåne Akvavit and Arcus’ aquavit brand Akevitt Spesial, as well as the spirits brands Dworek and SPRT, be sold before the merger.

The decision of the Norwegian Competition Authority is in line with the Finnish and Swedish competition authorities.

The condition of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority is that Altia sells the Skåne Akvavit brand before the merger and terminates the distribution agreement of the Metsmaasikas liqueur brand with Arcus.

Altia says sales negotiations are underway with several potential buyers. They apply to all brands required by competition authorities.

According to Altia, the companies continue to work closely with the competition authorities to obtain regulatory approvals for the buyer or buyers.

Altia expects buyers’ permits to be obtained by the end of June.

The name of the merged company is to become Anora. Altia and Arcus announced their intention to merge last September.

Merger may be delayed until the autumn, as the sales required by the competition authorities must be the subject of a binding agreement before the merger can be implemented.

The merger was originally scheduled to take place early this year.

Both companies have a strong position in the Nordic alcohol market. Altia operates in the Nordic and Baltic markets for wines and spirits. Arcus is the world’s largest producer of aquavit. It also has strong market positions in the Nordic market for wines and spirits.

Altia’s shareholders will own 53.5 percent of Anora.