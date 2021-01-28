Companies Kookenkä will go down in history and the work of 130 people will end at Kesko

Kesko began co-operation negotiations related to the closure of The Athlete’s Foot, Kookenkä and Kenkäexpertti chains in December.

Trading company Kesko has decided to close three of its store chains specializing in shoes this year.

The chains that close their doors are The Athlete’s Foot, Kookenkä and Kenkäexpertti. As a result of the decision, the employment of approximately 130 Kesko employees working in the chain’s stores, e-commerce and corporate operations will end by the end of the year.

Kesko began co-operation negotiations on the matter in December. A total of 190 employees were involved in the negotiations.

When the shoe stores close, Kesko’s leisure business will in future focus on the sports store, ie Intersports, and the operations of the Budget Sport chain.

There are financial reasons behind the closure of shoe stores. Kesko has not considered the shoe chains profitable enough.

In September last year, Kesko had 32 Kookengä stores and nine Athlete’s Foot stores in Finland. There are a total of 63 Interports and Budget Sport stores in Finland.

Kesko will publish its full year last year and October-December results on February 3rd. In July – September, the company made its history for best results. Its sales increased at that time in all industries. According to Kesko, in July – September, its leisure trade turnover was EUR 56 million, while the company as a whole had a turnover of EUR 2.65 billion.

According to Kesko in November its construction and sales of building services increased by 7.9 percent compared to November last year. Shoe retail chains belong to this business entity. In November, the Group’s total sales increased by a comparable 2.9 per cent to EUR 875 million.

Kesko has about 18,000 employees. Kesko and retail entrepreneurs, the K-Group, employ a total of more than 40,000 people.