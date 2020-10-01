Companies Konecranes and Cargotec Merger Creates Global Port Equipment Giant – State Investment Company Supports Merger

The new company would become the world’s leading player in port equipment and related services. The company would also become a leading player in other cargo handling equipment and services.

State The investment company Solidium supports the merger of Cargotec, a manufacturer of cargo handling equipment, and Konecranes, a manufacturer of lifting equipment. Solidium currently owns 8.5 percent of Konecranes. The state would own 4.3 percent of the company resulting from the merger.

The companies announced the merger on Thursday morning. The goal is for the merger to be completed by the end of 2021.

Read more: Cargotec and Konecranes merge

The name of the new company will be announced later.

“This is exactly what the market is looking for and this is the right time to implement the merger,” said Konecranes CEO Rob Smith In an analyst and investor call organized by Konecranes and Cargotec on Thursday morning.

“This is what our customers and society demand.”

Again the company would become a world leader in port equipment and related services. The company would also become a leading player in other cargo handling equipment and services. The pro forma turnover of the new company would be approximately EUR 7 billion. The new company would have an estimated 29,000 employees.

The companies’ largest shareholders have committed to vote in favor of the merger at the Extraordinary General Meetings of Konecranes and Cargotec.

The news is updated.