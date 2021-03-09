Companies Kone starts extensive co-operation negotiations, 120 jobs are terminated in Finland

As a result of the negotiations, a maximum of 120 jobs will be terminated. All terminated duties apply to Finland.

Elevators and the Escalator, which manufactures escalators, is entering into extensive co-operation negotiations. The negotiations cover 650 employees. They are mainly in Finland.

The company cannot yet say how many redundancies the negotiations will lead to. This is because the negotiations also aim to create new jobs. The need for termination will only become clear when the company knows the extent to which the new positions to be created are suitable for those whose current position will be terminated.

Designed by the changes affect head office operations. Most of them are located in Finland. Kone’s Finnish country company, research and development operations and factory operations are not covered by these planned changes.

The negotiations are expected to last a maximum of six weeks.

The machine has a total of about 62,000 employees in more than 60 countries. In Finland, the company has about 2,700 employees.

Machine is the second largest company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalization. Kone itself emphasizes that the co-determination negotiations are part of the “reorganization of global business units and support functions”.

According to the company, the purpose of the negotiations is to strengthen Kone’s competitiveness, focus its operations and simplify the company’s organizational structure.