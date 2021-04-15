Companies Kesko raises its profit forecast: Sales developed better than expected in all industries

The car trade has also grown from last year.

Kesko raise its forecast for this year’s comparable operating profit. The company now estimates comparable operating profit in the range of EUR 570–670 million. Previously, the estimate was EUR 520-620 million. Last year, comparable operating profit was EUR 554 million.

According to Kesko, earnings guidance will be raised by better-than-expected sales development in all industries and a more positive outlook for the rest of the year.

In the grocery trade, retail sales have remained strong. Trade in construction and building services has been stronger than expected. The car trade has also grown from last year.

According to preliminary data, Kesko’s January – March net sales were approximately EUR 2.5 billion and comparable operating profit was approximately EUR 116 million. The company will publish its first quarter interim report on April 28th.