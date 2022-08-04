Companies | Keskipohjanmaa: Ylivieskain Sikabaari’s Lihatuote files for bankruptcy – The reason is the Food Agency’s order on the disposal of products

In June, the Food Agency ordered all the company’s products to be destroyed, because their food safety could not be ensured.

In Ylivieska located in Sikabaari Lihatuote closes its doors and files for bankruptcy, says Keskipohjanmaa magazine. The reason is the Food Agency’s decision in June to order all products of Sikabaari’s Lihatututo to be destroyed.

Owner and CEO of Sikabaari Lihatuote oy Richard Molnar told Keskipohjanmaa that the loss of income was so great that the company’s coffers could not bear it.

Molnar feels that Sikabaari’s Lihatuote has lost the trust of many customers, but on the other hand, many have also hoped that the company would continue operating.

Pig bar The meat product had to dispose of 30,000 euros worth of meat products by order of the Food Agency, when the Food Agency stated in June that the food safety of the products could not be ensured.

The shop and cafe operating in conjunction with Sikabaari’s Lihatututo are still open as usual. Their operation is not related to the meat processing operations of Sikabaari Lihatuutet, and they are run by another entrepreneur.

Sikabaari’s products have been widely sold in shops throughout Central Ostrobothnia and Kalajokilaakso.