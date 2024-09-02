Companies | Kempower will reduce approximately 70 person-years of work in Finland

Companies|In addition to reducing staff years, Kempower also decided on temporary layoffs.

Electric cars fast charger manufacturer Kempower says it has completed the change negotiations that started in July.

As a result of the change negotiations, Kempower will reduce the number of personnel in Finland by approximately 70 person-years. The dismissals will be carried out during September.

Outside of Finland, Kempower makes a reduction of approximately 10 person-years of work.

In addition, Kempower decided on temporary layoffs in Finland. The layoffs will be implemented during the fall of 2024, and they are expected to bring savings of at least one million euros for the rest of the year.

Kempower says in its press release that it will also implement other measures aimed at improving profitability in Finland and in its subsidiaries outside Finland. The aim of these measures is to turn the company’s business into profitability during the rest of the year.

The company estimates that with the help of the decisions made now, it will achieve annual savings of around 10 million euros during the next year compared to the company’s cost level in the second quarter of 2024.

CEO of Kempower Tomi Ristimäki describes in the press release the decisions about layoffs made as a result of the change negotiations as heavy.

“Kempower people who have to leave the company have done valuable work for growth and brought their own part to the company’s culture. Now, however, we have to make difficult decisions in order to secure the profitability of the business,” he says in the press release.