Companies Kauppalehti: Technology company Uros moves its headquarters from Oulu to Switzerland

Tampere’s multi-purpose arena raised the name of the Uros company to the attention of the general public.

From Oulu the struggling technology company Uros plans to move its headquarters to Switzerland, he says Kauppalehti.

The male Live name aroused as soon as the uproar came to light last year's in March.

The male is the arena’s title sponsor with a ten-year contract. The company’s name derives from the words universal roaming solutions.

According to Kauppalehti, the new parent company of the Uros Group, Uros AG, is located in Freienbach in the canton of Schwyz. Switzerland was selected as the headquarters for its headquarters due to its location, market conditions, the availability of top international expertise, and the proximity of financial institutions and technology partners.

Chairman of the Board, founded by Uros in 2011 Jyrki Hallikainen has lived in Switzerland for a long time.

Male Until now, the head office has been located in the Alppila district of Oulu. The company has more than 80 employees. The Group consists of a management company operating in Finland and subsidiaries operating abroad.

The male’s most important customers and partners are international operators and technology giants such as ZTE, AT&T, China Telecom, Qualcomm, LG and Motorola.

Group Chief Technology Officer Rauno Jokelainen According to Kauppalehti, Uros will continue as Country Manager for Finland and Finland will continue as the Group’s product development center.