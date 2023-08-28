Companies | Jukkatalo, which filed for bankruptcy, owes more than two million euros – here are the biggest creditors

Jukkatalo, which filed for bankruptcy, has debts of at least 2.3 million euros. In addition, the company has sales receivables of approximately four million euros before possible write-downs.

On Monday The small house manufacturer Jukkatalo, which has filed for bankruptcy, has debts of at least 2.3 million euros, according to the company’s bankruptcy application submitted to the district court.

The company’s biggest creditors are the Tax Administration, to which the company owes about 1.5 million euros, and the pension insurance company Ilmarinen, to which it owes about 300,000 euros.

In addition, the company owes at least EUR 180,000 to the trade group Kesko, EUR 130,000 to the HVAC wholesaler Ahlsell, EUR 100,000 to the kitchen furniture manufacturer Novarti, and EUR 100,000 to the wholesaler Dahl Suomi, which sells HVAC products, among others.

The company The board decided at its meeting last Friday to file Jukkatalo for bankruptcy without delay. The board considered that Jukkatalo is heavily in debt, and it is unable to survive its debts.

According to the minutes of the board’s meeting, there was also no prospect of turning the operation into a profitable one. If the operation were to continue, the debt capital would also be expected to grow even further.

Bankruptcy application according to the company’s most important assets are the properties in Pyhännä, which are worth around 1.5 million euros. Jukka houses have been manufactured at the Pyhännä factory for 50 years.

The company also has approximately 300,000 euros worth of equipment and inventory, the book value of which is approximately two million euros. The largest part of this is the Jukkatalo factory’s material warehouse.

In addition, the company has sales receivables of approximately four million euros before possible write-downs.