Companies | Juhani Hintikka, convicted of insider trading, leaves his position as CEO of With Secure

Juhani Hintikka, who was convicted of gross misuse of insider information, is leaving his position as CEO of With Secure. The company emphasizes that the decision is not related to Hintika's actions in the management of the information security company.

Information security company CEO of With Secure Juhani Hintikka is leaving his position, the company informs.

According to the company, Hintikka's decision to leave the position of CEO is a result of the Supreme Court's (KKO) decision last week, in which Hintikka was sentenced to four months of suspended imprisonment for gross misuse of insider information.

The verdict is about the stock transactions made by Hintikka in 2014, when Hintikka was the CEO of the software company Comptel.

With Secure emphasizes in his Monday press release that Hintika's decision to leave his position is in no way related to his actions at the head of With Secure.

“Juhani Hintikka has professionally guided WithSecure through significant changes as the company transforms into a leading European information security company, and I would like to warmly thank him for that. Due to the Supreme Court's decision, Hintikka has decided that it is in the company's interest that he leave his position”, the company's board chairman Risto Siilasmaa says in the announcement.

The board of With Secure says that it has started the search for a new CEO immediately. The company's product director Antti Koskela serves as the company's interim CEO.

Hintikka had time to act as CEO of With Secure, formerly known as F-Secure, from 2020. Before that, he was the CEO of the software company Comptel between 2011 and 2017, and in various management positions at Nokia and Konecranes since the early 1990s.

The verdict given to Hintika by the Supreme Court dates back to the time when Comptel was in charge.

In October–November 2014, Hintikka bought a total of 550,000 Comptel shares for approximately EUR 337,000. At the beginning of December, the company announced a four-year contract with Telenor Norway, the total value of which was eight million euros.

The company's stock market price rose strongly after the publication of the stock exchange announcement about the order.

According to the Supreme Court's assessment, the agreement had an effect on the company's share price and Hintikka had used insider information when making share transactions.

The preliminary decision issued by the Supreme Court on Friday, April 5, overturned the decision issued by the Helsinki Court of Appeal the other year, in which the charge of insider trading was dismissed.