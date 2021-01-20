Companies Joe Biden’s fitness equipment Peloton is last year’s course rocket and one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic – the security of the device is a concern at the White House

The recent president of the United States is bringing a Peloton exercise bike and a device that combines social media to his official residence.

The United States the new president Joe Biden brings to the White House, when moving with its moving load, a device that combines a Peloton exercise bike and social media, which the safety authority considers a safety risk.

Finns may already be interested in Peloton because of the name that sounds like Finland, but in the United States, Peloton devices have almost become a concept last year.

Alone of the company Instagram account has over 1.2 million followers.

Fearless has also been quite a course rocket.

In a year, the company’s share price has nearly quintupled from just over $ 30 to around $ 150. The company now has a market capitalization of just under $ 44 billion.

in New York Headquartered in 2012, Peloton invented a combination of an exercise bike and online fitness circuits in one device.

That way, you no longer had to go to the gym for public exercise classes, but you got the same community and fitness instructor encouragement as if you were in your own home – by purchasing a Peloton exercise bike or treadmill.

So for a monthly fee, I got to work out in the company’s gym – at home.

In the United States, the success of Peloton equipment has been greatly aided by the fact that its fitness instructors are top celebrities in their field.

The coronavirus has also worked incomparably in Peloton’s favor. With no daring to go to the gyms and group exercise and all sorts of telecommuting and homework have increased, Peloton has been a viable option for many to stay fit.

For those who follow the Finnish sports business, Peloton became familiar no later than December 2020, when it bought its renowned Precor gym equipment from the Chinese-owned Finnish company Amer Sports for $ 420 million.

FearlessThe story of the company is also a typical American ash story.

The company’s founding partner and early CEO John Foleyn is said to have turned in vain from a private equity investor to another when no one seemed to believe in the company’s business idea – until things got underway.

Last autumn, the company’s reputation was already growing faster than the company’s money was enough for, and customers began to complain about difficulties in delivering exercise bikes that cost more than two thousand euros.

The New York Times, among others, reported on the flood of complaints in the story.

“Peloton’s New Year’s goal is probably to deliver my mother’s exercise bike – which was due to arrive on December 21,” joked a disappointed customer at Instagram, according to the New York Times at the turn of the year.

Even on Facebook’s “Fearless Delivery Discussion Group,” 9,500 team members share or follow their experiences.

President When Joe Biden moved to the White House on Wednesday, bringing a Peloton exercise bike is hardly one of the nation’s biggest security threats.

Still, an internet-connected device with a microphone and camera has been a concern, the New York Times said on Tuesday.

Biden was reported to have started his day during his election campaign with the Peloton exercise, weights and treadmill.

National security may be threatened by the fact that each user of the device has his or her own username, and the computers connected to the device allow users to communicate with each other in real time.

This espionage opportunity will not be reluctantly handed over by the US authorities.

In the United States, the media has already expressed doubts about the security of the device.

However, according to cyber experts interviewed by the New York Times, the matter can be resolved.

If Biden wants his bike, he can certainly get it, even though it won’t have very many similarities to the bikes that come straight from the factory after being dealt with by safety officials, experts tell the New York Times.

Biden would not be the first president with whom the White House security forces are confused. President Donald Trump defied safety instructions by calling his old friends from the White House on his own iPhone.

President Barack Obama for his part, he first wanted to bring his own BlackBerry device and later wanted to use an iPad.