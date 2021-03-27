Companies Ipanaisen entrepreneur Anu Mäkinen experienced bankruptcy last year, established a new company, and not be afraid now, even overturning the restrictions: “I have been crying this issue”

Ipanainen went bankrupt last year, but entrepreneur Anu Mäkinen now started a new company at the beginning of the year. Restrictions threaten the specialty store, although Prisma is allowed to sell any products behind the wall.

Small entrepreneurs and specialty stores unaware of the new restrictions on movement.

In the Government’s proposal, the stores will not be closed or their opening hours will not be affected. Instead, the proposal would only allow the purchase of food and products “that are regularly sold in grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and kiosks”. Shopping and shopping in stores are to be banned so that the coronavirus is not transmitted.

The list of permitted necessities does not include, for example, children’s clothing that is sold Anu Mäkinen founded by Kidia in the early part of the year. The store, which sells second-hand children’s supplies, is located in the Hertsi shopping center in Helsinki.

“Moods are best described by the word vague. There has been little definite information in the direction of companies. All of what I have read, it is time confusing and a little bit inconsistent, “Mäkinen says.

Thursday Undersecretary of State at a government briefing Timo Lankinen said the purpose of the trade trip is the most important factor in the restrictions imposed by the government. For example, a decorative item could be obtained from a grocery store if it goes to the store for the purpose of procuring food.

It is not known to what extent this rule applies, ie whether it would be legal to go to a grocery store alongside a visit to another store located in the same mall.

“Our retail space is Prisma next to the wall, and Tokmanni is in the same shopping center. Anything can be sold behind the wall, and you can also do business in Alko. It is unclear whether fines can be imposed on our customers, ”says Mäkinen.

On the other hand, it can be said that it is necessary for children to get clothes.

“If kurura pants have gotten small, it’s time to get new ones to replace them. Such a demarcation is quite impossible. ”

Mäkinen takes bicycles as one example. Is it necessary to buy a bicycle? If not, you couldn’t go shopping at a specialty bike shop. Instead, following Lankinen’s interpretation, the bike could be bought from Prisma, as long as you have gone there to buy a bag of bread.

“The season is about to start and it’s probably pretty good spring for them to come. It cannot be that some benefit from restrictions and others suffer, ”says Mäkinen.

Kidian the early days have started well. Mäkinen says that during the opening of more than a month, all sales targets have been exceeded.

“I took a conscious risk when I left to start a business. I anticipate that the corona situation may worsen in the spring, but I might have expected clearer restrictions for companies. ”

In addition to Mäkinen, Kidia currently has two employees.

“We’ve talked about layoffs, but I’m doing my best not to resort to them.”

Mäkinen hopes that special shops will receive financial support. However, he estimates that Kidia would not be entitled to them as the business has only recently started. The company has not negotiated rent reductions, but Mäkinen praises the landlord’s support and information.

Kidia products can be sold online. However, Mäkinen would not want to rely only on the online store, because sending and returning flea market products would be very labor-intensive and therefore costly.

“There will be quite a few work steps for a three- or four-euro product.”

Of the year At the end of 2014, Mäkinen co-founded Ipanaista, which sells children’s products. In the second year, the company underwent corporate restructuring. Last year, the company went bankrupt.

The only cause of the financial difficulties was not the coronavirus, but the restrictions did not alleviate the situation. Due to the corporate restructuring, the company was automatically excluded from the interest subsidies, and there was no discount on the rent of the Commercial Premises.

So, during the year, Mäkinen has experienced corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and finally the establishment of a new company.

“Ipanainen’s bankruptcy was really heavy. Throughout last fall, I was looking for jobs and wondering what I wanted to do next. ”

Eventually, the view brightened and 42-year-old Mäkinen decided to start a new company. Prior to being an entrepreneur, he has worked in the field of adult education as an education expert, among other things.

“At Ipanainen, I specialized in marketing and e-commerce. In today’s small business, I do my best. ”

Hilly describes itself as an innovative type whose greatest strength lies in the development of services.

“I can get things done quickly. Kid was set up a month after I had made the decision to start a new business. ”

In addition to selling new products, Ipanainen also had a flea market. According to Mäkinen, it was the company’s most profitable business. Mäkinen believes that Kidia’s success will come by focusing on one thing that is done well.

Mäkinen’s goal is to expand and establish new stores. For the first year, the turnover target is approximately EUR 200,000–300,000.

Anu Mäkinen, who founded Kidia at the beginning of the year, plans to expand the business and establish new stores.­

Bankruptcy taught Mäkinen that life goes on and everything can be overcome – including new limitations.

“I have been crying this issue. It has been a really bad mood and felt unfair. However, I will not be left in that emotional state. The situation is not good, but we came up with the means. ”

Mäkinen admits to being an optimist, although no one can still say for sure how the corona situation will actually develop.

“I think life goes on and people will continue to need children’s clothes.”