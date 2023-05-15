Companies | Inflation is disciplining companies, many report that profitability has weakened

The outlook for SMEs has dimmed, according to a recent poll by Suomen Yrittäjie.

Small ones and medium-sized companies’ expectations about the development of their financial situation have weakened since March, according to a poll conducted by Suomen Yrittäjie.

19 percent of the survey respondents expect their company’s financial situation to deteriorate somewhat or clearly during the next year. In the March survey, the corresponding share was 15 percent.

“The financial situation of companies is still estimated to be slightly weaker than in May of last year. The easing of the energy crisis seems to ease the worries of SMEs, but at the same time, for example, the rise in interest rates is felt by companies,” says Suomen Yrittäjie’s chief economist Juhana Brotherus in the bulletin.

A little more than half, or 54 percent, of the companies assess their current financial situation as very or fairly good. 17 percent of the companies said their financial situation was fairly or very bad. The situation was best in companies employing more than ten people and worst in companies of sole proprietors.

Strong soaring inflation can be seen in companies’ operations, for example, in that 42 percent of companies said they had raised prices.

According to Suomen Yrittäjie, not nearly all companies are able to transfer the increased costs in full to the prices. This can be seen in the fact that 44 percent of companies report a decline in profitability.

“Furthermore, the increase in interest rates will be felt in SMEs, because around 40 percent of SMEs have debt. In terms of future economic growth, postponements and cancellations of investments raise concerns about the longer-term impact of the inflation spike on Finland’s economic growth. Especially in companies with more than ten employees, inflation has led to the cancellation of growth investments,” says Brotherus.

About a fifth of the respondents said that inflation has affected their company’s operations so that investments have been postponed or cancelled.

1,041 SME representatives responded to the survey conducted by Kantar Public between 18 and 28 April. The confidence interval of the results is about three percentage points in each direction for the overall result.