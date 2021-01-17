The Ministry of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, through the General Directorate of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity, advises companies to obtain the certificate of manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE). The Administration’s task is to coordinate and speed up the processing between interested companies with the notified body.

With this, what is intended is “to reindustrialize business activity to reduce dependence on the outside in the fight against Covid-19, avoiding problems of shortages and lack of quality in products as has happened in the past,” said the counselor , Ana Martínez Vidal, who pointed out that “we have worked together with companies to help them create this new activity, which also generates employment.”

Murcian companies with this certification already manufacture 225,000 masks and 120,000 surgical gowns and protection screens per week. “We are very committed and there is a clear commitment to the national product and in particular to the regional one. It is about quality protection equipment that complies with all regulations. This is the first step for the manufacture of other protective equipment that currently comes mostly from the Asian market such as glasses, gloves, bibs or hearing protectors, among others, ”Martínez Vidal underlined.

Donation of 2,000 masks



Yeclana Murepi is one of the companies that has the certificate that guarantees the safety of protective equipment against the coronavirus for its manufacture, such as FFP2 masks.

Also, this company donated 2,000 masks to various associations in the municipality that work with vulnerable people and that they have social programs for the care of dependent people, the mentally ill, Alzheimer’s and the elderly (AMPY, ADFY, AFEMY, AFAY and Asilo de Ancianos).

“Many companies such as Murepi have shown a firm commitment to the Region of Murcia by displaying their high sense of social responsibility by donating equipment to associations and social groups,” said Martínez Vidal.