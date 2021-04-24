Companies and freelancers in the Region of Murcia can now apply to the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF) grants of up to 9,000 euros for hiring indefinitely unemployed people belonging to groups with difficult labor insertion. The Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson has convened these subsidies through the BORM, with a total endowment of 2,053,000 euros, expandable to an additional 500,000 euros.

Specifically, the SEF grants entrepreneurs between 3,000 and 9,000 euros for each fixed contract to carry out a job seeker with special difficulties in accessing the labor market, such as the long-term unemployed, the unemployed under 30 years of age, young people who are developing non-work practices, as well as people at risk of social exclusion, victims of violence from gender and victims of terrorism. Companies and freelancers who convert a temporary training contract into an indefinite one can also apply for this type of aid.

The greater or lesser amount of the subsidy for permanent hiring depends on factors such as whether the employment relationship is part-time or full-time, the group to which the person hired belongs, their age and whether or not they have family responsibilities. In this way, the largest amount of aid (9,000 euros) It is offered to the company that hires a long-term unemployed person over 45 years old and with family responsibilities.

The general director of the SEF, Marisa López Aragón, stated that “through this type of aid we try, on the one hand, to contribute to the improvement of the quality of employment and the reduction of temporary employment and, on the other, to bring employment closer to to unemployed people who, due to circumstances, have it more difficult when accessing the labor market.

Until September 30



The deadline to request these grants for indefinite hiring will be open until September 30 and they can be requested in the SEF within 15 days from the date of registration in the Social Security of the hired worker. Each entity can request a maximum of ten grants to permanent hiring.

Those interested in applying for them must formalize their application in the single instance model that is available in the ‘Helps and subsidies’ section of www.sefcarm.es or through the Community’s electronic headquarters. The SEF granted throughout 2020 a total of 302 grants for permanent hiring to companies and freelancers in the Region. Of these, 157 were for the formalization of permanent contracts and 145 for the conversion of temporary training contracts into permanent ones.