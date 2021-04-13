The importance of protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development is an idea that has penetrated deeply among the population. In recent decades, the classic action of throwing away and buying has been replaced by the rule of the three ‘Rs’ (reduce, reuse and recycle) and by a circular economy that seeks the use of resources.

This social movement has not only affected daily life, but has also reached companies, which have encouraged through their Corporate Social Responsibility policies a series of actions that seek to reduce their CO2 emissions and favor initiatives that protect the environment. environment and are sustainable with the environment.

MORE INFORMATION What Blended forum ‘Beyond the circular economy’. Organize LA VERDAD and Fundación Mediterráneo, sponsored by Mercadona. When Tomorrow, April 15, from 10 am. Information and registrations in person and ‘online’ events.laverdad.es.

In order to highlight these actions and show the support of the regional business sector for these sustainable values, LA VERDAD and Fundación Mediterráneo, with the sponsorship of Mercadona, will organize tomorrow, starting at 10 am, the blended forum ‘Beyond the circular economy. Meeting point for the development of initiatives that generate value, humanity, responsibility and competence ‘, which can be followed both in person and’ online ‘by prior registration at eventos.laverdad.es.

The meeting, which will be moderated by the journalist Juan Máiquez, will be opened by the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Road Cleaning of the Murcia City Council, Carmen Fructuoso, which will be followed by a round table in which they will talk about successful examples of the circular economy in the region. The director of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Valencian Community and Murcia Region of Mercadona, Patricio Carpena; the person in charge of the treatment plant of ELV-RAEEs, Environment and CSR of Grupo Global Paris, Mª Ángeles Franco; the head of Sustainability and Innovation at Agrosingularity, Juanfran Abad, and the president of Asemuplast, Ana Ruiz.

The second round table, under the name of ‘Institutional and company culture, the impulse for a sustainable economy’, will be a space for meeting ideas in which the director of the CSR Chair and vice-rector of Social Responsibility and Transparency of the UMU, Longinos Marín, and the representative of Fundación Mediterráneo and head of Emine de Murcia, Silvana Ruipérez.