Companies In the future, Tesla’s electric car can be bought with bitcoins, says Elon Musk

According to CEO Elon Musk, bitcoins will initially be accepted as a means of payment in the United States and later this year in other parts of the world.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla intends to offer its customers the opportunity to pay for their purchased car cryptocurrency with bitcoins.

CEO of the company Elon Musk told about it on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tesla has already indicated in the past that it intends to favor the use of cryptocurrencies. In February the company bought bitcoins for $ 1.5 billion. Musk has also repeatedly said he believes in the future success of cryptocurrencies.

In January, the company updated its own investment strategy, where it currently allows investment in cryptocurrencies.

According to Musk, Bitcoin payments for cars will be introduced initially in the United States and later in the rest of the world. According to news agency Bloomberg, Tesla does not intend to change the payments it receives bitcoins for cash. In addition, Musk says bitcoins are only handled by the company’s in-house, open source software.