Project employees will receive 2 installments of one minimum wage each

Companies in Rio Grande do Sul can now join the Government of Rio Grande do Sul’s Financial Support program Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). 2 installments of one minimum wage each (totaling R$2,824) will be paid to workers in enterprises located in cities in Rio Grande do Sul that declared a state of public calamity in May.

Publication of the Ordinance No. 991 this Thursday (June 20, 2024) defined the rules of participation. Payment is planned to take place on July 8th and August 5th. The consideration for joining is to keep employees employed for 4 months from the first installment paid — that is, until October.

Artisanal fishermen and domestic workers can also participate in the program; the schedule does not change. In the case of domestic employees, the application must be requested from June 29th to July 26th.

Public companies and mixed capital companies, including their subsidiaries, cannot join Financial Support. According to the government, the program should serve 434 thousand workers from Rio Grande do Sul. Around 326 thousand CLT employees, 40,000 domestic workers, 36,000 interns and 27,000 artisanal fishermen.

The entire process is carried out by Emprega Brasil Portal from June 20th to 26th. Companies need to submit a declaration of reduction in revenue and operating capacity.