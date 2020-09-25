Companies In Prime Minister Marin Talouselämä: “We cannot trust that companies care about people and the environment”

Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (sd) comments on the companies have once again angered many.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) announced In an economic interview on Friday increases social responsibility from Finnish companies and corporate management in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

“For years, the message from business has been that regulation can be eased because companies want to take responsibility for their actions. We are now weighing whether or not there is social responsibility. It seems to me that there is a need for a strong welfare state and the public sector in the future as well, ”said Marin.

“Unfortunately, we can’t trust companies to take care of people and the environment.”

Marin believes that more factory closures and co-operation negotiations are likely to come.

“That’s when it’s important for the state to come to support regions and people,” Marin said.

On Friday in the afternoon, Marin continued the conversation on Twitter when many were amazed at Marin’s statement about the companies.

“On corporate and social responsibility. Businesses need to be profitable so that they can exist at all. The question of social responsibility is related to how profitable companies must be at any given time and at what social cost? ” , Marin asks in his suite.

The debate has been touring Finland in recent weeks, as business leaders have criticized the Board’s actions and the Board has criticized, among other things, the closure of UPM’s Kaipola plant.

“Opposition policy includes criticizing the government, but yes the use of language has escalated,” Marin said in Talouselämä. “However, the mutual pecking of a small circle on Twitter is not the whole picture.”

According to Marin, labor market organizations and parties managed to quickly agree in the spring, for example, to facilitate layoffs.

From the opposition Member of the Coalition Party Elina Lepomäki took part in Friday’s debate.

“Prime Minister, social security is the job of the state, not companies. If it’s not worth a try here, the welfare state faces big puzzles. That should be the main concern of the country’s government. Companies’ innovations also solve the climate challenge, ”says Lepomäki in his tweet.