It’s been almost a week since it was released. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a title that has surprised locals and strangers due to its good design and hours of entertainment. However, not everyone has enough time to consume such large games, and some companies in Japan have implemented a solution for this.

According to what is commented in the medium known as Japan Times, there are people in that country who have requested their vacations just with the release of the video game on May 12. Surprisingly, for many, bosses have had no problem giving this time off, as long as they have enough recreation to get back to work.

This is a quote made by the source:

This could indicate that when hugely popular games like this are released, a significant number of employees choose to play over work, regardless of the circumstances, and companies prefer employees to use their legally allowed vacation days rather than call in sick. .

It is a phenomenon that can be similar to that of the saga Dragon Quest, because it is always required that any title of this brand must come out on weekends, this so that workers do not miss their daily obligations. In addition, business leaders prefer that they ask for vacation days than leave projects halfway through.

Editor’s note: I wish that would happen in other different cases, because here many of us did not have the opportunity to do that. So now that the game is out, we’re looking forward to the weekend to put as much time into it as possible before Monday.