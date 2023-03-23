After so many years of back and forth we should be at the final stages. The tender is ready to resolve the long dispute of the Sicilian company Blutec di Imerese terms. The 4th April the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy will return to talk about Blutec, the former SicilFiat. From a model factory, when it was managed from Turin (they were built in the Termini Imerese area, 40 km from Palermo, 500, 126, Panda, Tipo, Punto and Lancia Ypsilon) to the receivership, to the legal case which involved the former managing director Roberto Ginatta for the failed reindustrialization of the site, the subtraction of the funding allocated by the Mise and by Invitalia (among other things, the construction of an electric Doblò and a tricycle for Poste Italiane).

Rebirth of the BluTec of Termini Imerese

Some industrial Groups are now betting on this factory: theAlumeta with an investment of 45 million, the Swedish itvolta company led by entrepreneur Lars Carlstrom, the Pelliger group and Catania SSD, recently promoted to Serie C (football). Carlstrom has a project to build a gigafactory for electric cars with an investment fior (3.5 billion euros) and has presented its proposal to the Mayor of Termini Imerese, the municipal councilors, the regional and political deputies of the district and the trade unions .

Waiting for the final announcement by the Ministry of Economic Development led by the Sicilian Adolfo Urso.

“The Swedish company had initially focused on the former Olivetti in Ivrea – reads a note from the Ansa news agency – but the project never went through“. “Another proposal was made by a Ukrainian group – writes Palermo today – who would like to produce aluminum profiles and components with 250 jobs“. The councilor for productive activities of the Sicily region Edmondo Tamajo has confirmed the allocation of 70 million euro and asked the Ministry to insert the resources necessary for the reindustrialization of the factory.

“Blutec is the most serious industrial crisis that Sicily has experienced – commented the minister for the South, Provenzano – but a more strategic moment is needed to relaunch the area“. In the meantime, the redundancy fund has been extended until 31 December. “There are 691 workers (a figure that rises to 1,000 with 300 related industries) waiting for production to resume” – underlined Roberto Mastrosimone, secretary of Fiom CGIL in Sicily.

The history of Blutec spa, a company in crisis in Termini Imerese

There Blutec spaestablished in 2014, with registered office in Pescara but with decision-making headquarters in Rivoli, had signed the program agreement the following year with the departments of Economic Development, Labor and Social Policies with the Sicilian Region and the Municipality of Termini Imerese asking for public subsidies.

The first to promise investments were Simone Cimino and the Reva Indians with their super electric car. Then the Piedmontese entrepreneur Gian Mario Rossignolo arrived for the creation of a mini SUV. The Chinese Chery and followed Massimo Di Risio of Dr Motors who bet on mega SUVs, again the Chinese of Brilliance China Automotive, controlled by the Chinese state and which boasts a joint venture with BMW, then Corrado Ciccolella, the king of flowers who wanted to transform the factory into a flowering greenhouse, then the managers of Radiomarelli , companies that made prostheses such as Lima Corporate, film and television entrepreneurs of Medstudio and still Grifa (Italia Fabbrica Automobili Group).

The factory had become operational in 1970 thanks to a contribution from Sicilian region disbursed to the Fiat Group. For MarchionneTermini Imerese had become a production center in the South and, in 1979, the production of the Panda. In 1993 due to the crisis in the auto sector, the Sicilian factory ended up being uncompetitive as part of the components were produced in the North and this increased the costs for the production of the 500, 126, Panda, Punto and Lancia Ypsilon.

Seven years later CEO Marchionne announced the closure of the plant to the government and trade unions due to <conditions of competitive disadvantage and structural difficulties>. Building a car model in Sicily cost him a thousand euros more as the cars were transported by car transporter to the port of Augusta instead of embarked on the Termini Imerese wharf.

Even the orders of Italian post for 5,000 electric Piaggio three-wheelers. And to think that the former Fiat factory, closed in November 2011had been close to receiving oxygen right from the Lingotto after what was remarked, in that year, by the late president of FCA, Marchionne, at the Detroit Motor Show “The electric car is the future, and by 2025 less than half of the cars produced in the world will be electric or hybrid, and automakers have less than a decade to reinvent themselves“.

Blutec, the component company of the Metec/Stola Group, received an order from Turin to assemble a good number of Doblòs in the electric version. The order envisaged the annual production of 1,800 models over a period of 48 months. The Doblòs would have arrived from Turkey, where they are made, and would have been equipped with the electrical component in Sicily. The first Doblò with the…shock should have left the gates many years ago. We are in the final stages, the countdown has already begun and we hope that the right time has come.

