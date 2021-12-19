Companies IL: Technology company Ura is filed for bankruptcy

According to Iltalehti, the application was filed with the Oulu District Court on Friday.

Technology company The male is being filed for bankruptcy, he says Evening paper. According to the magazine, Osuuspankki, Finnvera and Nordea are filing for bankruptcy.

In November, it was reported that the Helsinki District Court had ordered Uros to pay millions of debts to the bankruptcy applicants.

Male has been in the headlines in the fall about, among other things, a criminal suspicion involving a suspect aggravated aid fraud In the subsidies granted to it by Business Finland.

STT has stated that in almost ten years the company has paid only interest on its Business Finland loans and, according to Business Finland, has received millions of euros in development loans and grants with false and secret information.

In 2011–2013, Uros received almost EUR 5 million in product development loans and a grant of EUR 1.25 million from the then Tekes, ie the current Business Finland.