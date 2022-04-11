Companies Huhtamaki’s CEO will return to his duties from sick leave

Charles Héaulmé returns from his sick leave.

For sick leave Huhtamaki’s CEO, who remained at the turn of the year Charles Héaulmé will return to office on 19 April.

Huhtamaki announced in December Héaulmén is on sick leave due to a cancer that requires a period of treatment. It was already reported at that time that the tumor had a very good prognosis for treatment.

CFO since the beginning of January as the interim Deputy CEO Thomas Geust returns to his actual duties on the return of Héaulmé.

Huhtamaki manufactures consumer packaging, including disposable containers and food packaging.