Companies | HKScan sold its Baltic business to Estonia

HKScan has completed the sale of its Baltic operations to the Estonian Maag Grupp.

Food group HKScan has completed the sale of its Baltic operations to the Estonian Maag Grupp. The deal included the shares of the subsidiaries that made up HKScan’s Baltic business unit.

According to the company’s press release, the debt-free purchase price was 90 million euros. The EUR 20 million portion of the price is conditional on the combined result of the separately defined meat business and Maag Grupp’s Baltic meat business in the following years.

With the sale, HKScan’s 25-year operation in the Baltics will end. The deal was reported earlier, but it was still waiting for the approval of the competition authorities in Estonia and Latvia.

The company says that the goal of the transaction is to improve HKScan’s profitability and strengthen the balance sheet.