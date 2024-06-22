Companies | Helsinki is not a concern, even though well-known listed companies have taken their tax pot to Espoo

Companies|Famous listed companies have moved from Helsinki to Espoo. Helsinki still strives to be the “best possible location” for its companies, even though no new headquarters have been established in Helsinki.

Helsinki Some of the offices in the core center are empty because they are not up to date with the requirements. This is what the head of business in Helsinki says Paula Miettinen.

Today’s offices are expected to show innovation and community spirit. Companies want modern open offices like the ones being built in Espoo. Espoo has become Finland’s second most popular headquarters city for listed companies, In the HS article let’s tell.

76 of the listed companies’ head offices are located in Helsinki and 22 in Espoo.

Within the last couple of years, the headquarters of the mining technology company Metso, the design product company Fiskars and the office furniture developer Martela have moved from Helsinki to Espoo.

Cities want head offices for themselves, because the companies bring with them a large corporation tax pot. Helsinki maintains its position in first place, and the relocation of companies does not seem to worry Mietti.

“Actually, no new headquarters have been created in Helsinki, but many companies have renovated their offices in Helsinki,” he says.

He says that he is satisfied with the fact that international investments are being made in the capital region and that the headquarters of Nordic companies are being created in the area.

Companies According to Miettinen, migration takes place in many directions, within the city to Hakaniemi and Kamppi as well as to Jätkäsaari and Katajanokka.

“Multipolarity has been observed in the city. However, we cannot see an escape from the core centre,” says Miettinen.

According to him, there are also examples of companies that want to locate specifically in the value blocks of the core city. The core center is still of interest, as it is seen as a central place of administration, with the headquarters of banks, financial institutions and investors.

The same trends are recognized in Helsinki as in Espoo. Miettinen says that even in Helsinki remote and hybrid work has become more common and the need for office space has decreased. According to him, many companies move to smaller offices.

Renew business areas are being built in different parts of Espoo, which will further increase the number of offices in the city.

At the same time, the city of Helsinki wants to keep its head offices close by being the “best possible location” for them. This is aimed at by intensifying the dialogue with companies, conducting research surveys, talking to real estate operators and getting out to discuss.

“We try to understand the needs and values ​​of companies as well as possible and respond to them with an active, interactive dialogue,” says Miettinen.