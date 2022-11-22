Companies | Health services are not a gold mine for private companies – Terveystalo, Pihlajalinna and Mehiläinen are all in trouble

Although the population is aging and the demand for health services is growing rapidly, private health companies are making poor results. According to CEO Mehiläinen, costs have increased faster than the prices paid by customers.

Public health care has drifted into crisis. The nursing debt is growing, queues are long and there is a shortage of nurses.

Contrary to what you might imagine, the problems of public health services do not mean a day of reckoning for private health companies. All major Finnish health service companies are currently facing profitability problems.

The most difficult situation is in the care sector.

Care companies suffer because they once made multi-year contracts with the public sector. The largest care service companies Attendo, Esperi and Mehiläinen have terminated their care contracts with municipalities in order to get better contract terms for next year.

Trouble are not limited to nursing.

For example, Terveystalo published a dismal interim result at the end of October. The company’s share price is now at the bottom of its stock market history.

“The third quarter was a big disappointment for us”, CEO of Terveystalo Ville Iho tells.

Terveystalo According to Iho, there are many reasons for the decrease in results. First of all, the treatment queues on the public side have confused private health companies as well.

“Public healthcare congestion has clearly increased the demand for private services. Right now, the demand for our services is too high, and we cannot fully meet it. We have a shortage, especially of doctors.”

Terveystalo is currently hiring more doctors at a fast pace in order to reduce the number of customers.

In addition, the demand was wrong from Terveystalo’s point of view. Clients’ care chains remained short and the use of diagnostic services remained relatively low. Healthcare companies often make a large part of their results in the laboratory and with other diagnostic services such as MRIs.

In connection with the result, Terveystalo started a large spending program. With the efficiency program, the company is aiming for a profit improvement of 50 million euros in the next two years.

Also The results of Terveystalo’s big competitors Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna have clearly weakened this year.

Corona tests partially explain the weakening of results.

Corona tests were a very profitable business and increased the company’s earnings last year. The number of tests has collapsed this year, and what remains is a less profitable business.

Results problems may also indicate a larger change in the health sector. Remote receptions became more common as a result of the corona pandemic, and with it, customer behavior also changed.

In the hospital, it is quite easy to refer the patient to a neighboring laboratory or a specialist for follow-up examinations. The care chain does not work as smoothly at remote receptions.

“This is a kind of user interface game. It’s about how we guide the client forward in the treatment chain as smoothly as possible,” says Iho.

Pihlajalinna turnover increased by almost a fifth in January–September, but profitability weakened from a year ago.

The company issued a profit warning on Monday, and believes that its result will be weaker than last year. Previously, it expected operating profit to reach last year’s level. Pihlajalinna’s share price is close to the lowest readings in its stock market history.

CEO of Pihlajalinna Joni Aaltonen says that he is, however, satisfied with the company’s direction.

“As a company, we are still in the construction phase. We have built a medical center and treatment network and grown through acquisitions. Profitability is of course lower during the construction phase.”

Pihlajalinna bought Pohjola Sairaala last year, which partly explains the current lackluster profit situation. That’s only a partial truth. Pihlajalinna has been poorly profitable for years.

Year it has also been difficult for Mehiläinen, CEO Janne-Olli Järvenpää tells.

Mehiläinen’s earnings condition is particularly burdened by the care services provided by the company. The crisis in the care industry has been widely reported this year. Mehiläinen’s other units are also now running against the wind. Costs have risen everywhere faster than the prices paid by customers, says Järvenpää.

In addition to care services, Mehiläinen runs, for example, numerous public health centers.

“Patients now come to health stations through doors and windows. Outsourcing contracts concluded with health centers are fixed-price, meaning the price remains the same regardless of the use of the services,” says Järvenpää.

In occupational health, too, contracts are often fixed-price. The result therefore decreases the more services are used.

According to Järvenpää, healthcare companies have grown too fast in recent years. Growth has sometimes been sought at the expense of price and other contract terms. It backfires now that healthcare is in crisis and inflation has accelerated.

“Is there too much investment in growth? That’s certainly true. The owners have expected growth, and the customers have competed skillfully. The price level has not followed the costs.”

Private health care companies have long wanted a share of the public healthcare market. The social security reform, which has lasted for years and progressed at a fast pace, has complicated the companies’ growth plans. In the end, the role of private companies on the public side was smaller than what the companies dreamed of just a few years ago.

However, not all outsourcing is prohibited, and next year could be a turning point. Both Mehiläinen, Terveystalo and Pihlajalinna are waiting with interest when the welfare areas start their operations at the turn of the year.

“I am sure that the private sector can support welfare areas. Certainly by next fall, new types of solutions, outsourcing and partnerships will emerge,” says Terveystalon Iho.