Companies | HBL: The moving company founded by students is leaving Finland because it is difficult to start a business here

Companies|The Grabbarna Flytt moving company of three student friends grew into a successful company. Its business will now move entirely to Sweden.

From Lauttasaari the moving company moves its business to Sweden, because doing business is much easier in the country. CEO of Grabbarna Flytt Rudolf Ekström says In an interview with Hufvudstadsbladet the decision was difficult, but necessary.

“Finland has structural problems that need to be fixed.”

Three students from the Swedish-speaking Hanken University of Economics jointly founded Grabbarna Flytt in 2015. The goal was to get free training on carrying furniture and also collect a little “pocket money”. It was successful, as the company’s turnover in Finland last year was 2.1 million euros.

The company has had a branch office in Sweden for a long time. The turnover there was already 4.4 million euros last year. According to Ekström, the company will now transfer all its business there.

in Sweden according to the CEO, it is easier to be an entrepreneur. In the country, the growth has been faster, while in Finland, Ekström believes that the turnover would have decreased next year.

The company does not have external financing, so the risk should have been covered from its own pocket. Therefore, it was decided to move the operation completely to Stockholm.

Ekström lists as one of the reasons for the success in Sweden that in the country’s household deduction model, Muuttopalvelut is accepted as a deduction, unlike in Finland. Here, the scope of the deduction includes only moving cleaning from Grabbarna Flytt’s services.

The reduction enables the Swedish customer to pay only about half of the price of the move. The customer also does not have to apply for a household deduction, but the company can do it for him.

Helsinki’s entrepreneurs Southwest Helsinki the local association awarded Grabbarna Flytt as the company of 2023. Although the company has been successful in Finland as well, according to the CEO, there are more gray hairs and less money here than in Sweden.

Ekström does not rule out a return to Finland, but before that something needs to change in the country’s system.

“Finland is wonderful and I love this country. But it’s much more difficult to run a business here,” Ekström tells HBL.